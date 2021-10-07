Located – Pick Up Truck Stolen From A Driveway In Huntsville

Update – The black pick up truck that was stolen from a Hunters Bay Drive home in Huntsville has been located by Kenora OPP

Previous story:

Huntsville OPP say they are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in Huntsville.

The theft took place on October 5, 2021 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from a private driveway of a home located on Hunters Bay Drive.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2011, Dodge Ram pick-up truck, navy blue in colour. There is a Jason Armstong sticker on the vehicle.



The Huntsville OPP is also asking for the public’s assistance in the identification of the follow suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.