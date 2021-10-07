Some GENIUS Kids And Teens Softgel Capsules Recalled Due To Possible Bacterial Contamination

A warning about GENIUS Kids and Teens natural health product (softgel capsules):

Nutripur is recalling one lot (lot GC2210-1, expiry 08-23) due to possible bacterial contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, which may pose serious health risks. Children, teens and people with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to these risks.

Stop using the recalled product. Consult a health care professional if you have used the product and have health concerns.

The natural health product is advertised for use in children and teenagers to help support brain and eye health, concentration and mental function, and the management of attention deficit disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADD/ADHD).

Ingesting the contaminated product may result in symptoms including abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Children, teens and people with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to these adverse effects.

The products were distributed starting August 2021.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name NPN Lot # Expiry GENIUS Kids and Teens softgel capsules 80001375 GC2210-1 08-23

What you should do