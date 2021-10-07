 OPP Warn Area Businesses of Fake $100 Bills

Several calls have been received from Midland area retailers resulting in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating the passing of $100 bills which are similarly designed to the Canadian $100 bill.

Phony bills were used to make in-store purchases and although investigations are ongoing at this time, officers wish to advise area retailers to be aware of these incidents and to carefully inspect money being used, especially large bills.

Information on how to check and report suspected counterfeit money has been provided at the following website. https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

Anyone with information can call OPP or Crime Stoppers.