Patient Giving Back To Waypoint Program That Saved His Life

Music has always been a refuge for Steve Taunton. Standing before a crowd to play songs he wrote is simultaneously thrilling and soothing. And it’s also a way to repay Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care for the specialized care he has received. On Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., he volunteers to play guitar and sing in the hospital’s Central Recreation area for patients interested in a little music appreciation.

“It’s so rewarding to play for them and see them light up,” he said. “Some of them sing along and clap even when they don’t know the songs.”

Growing up near Montreal with his father, stepmother, grandparents, aunts and uncles around, there was always a lot of music and a lot of love. However, living in an imagined reality, Steve found himself lying constantly, even about inconsequential things. Despite being popular at school, enjoying an active social life and playing sports, the compulsion started affecting his relationships.

“There was a lot of angst over these polar opposites inside of me,” he said. “I’d go out of my way to pick fights with people who were a lot bigger than me. People wanted to be around me because it was exciting — until I’d push the envelope to the point where I was hurt or they were in danger.”

In 1990, Steve moved to Toronto for a job opportunity and to enjoy the rock music scene. He got married, bought a house and moved to Barrie. But it only appeared he was living a charmed life.

Steve had a frightening mental break and ended up in hospital, where a psychiatrist diagnosed him as bipolar; it was the first time someone had ever stated clearly what was ailing him: “It was nice to be able to point to something tangible and treatable. But the fact I was ill and would most likely have to take medication for the rest of my life was devastating.”

Bipolar disorder frequently comes with mood swings — from mania to depression — that can last days, weeks or even months. It is a serious illness, but treatment such as that offered at Waypoint can help people recover and lead fulfilling lives.

The Georgianwood Program for Concurrent Disorders is a 12-week inpatient program for people 18 and older experiencing mental health and substance use problems. Admission to the OHIP-covered program is voluntary. Patients receive treatment such as behavioural therapy, anger management and relapse prevention. Each day offers group programming that teaches a variety of skills to help patients reach their goals. They receive direct support along the way from a physician and multidisciplinary team. Every patient’s journey is unique, but it is common for a patient to relapse and go through the program several times before successfully overcoming their addiction.

Periods of improved health were followed by relapses and a few lengthy stays in the mental health inpatient ward at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Returning to Waypoint again and again, however, the benefits of the program started to sink in.

“When I came back in April 2024,” he said, “I spent most of the time in my room with my guitar and my books, and I focused on the program. I really, really applied myself. And the program saved me. No question. My life was aimless and meaningless. Coming here and working really hard — and being encouraged and supported by staff — turned me around.”

Today, Steve can see himself reviving his music career, perhaps even getting his old band back together. Down the road, he’d also like to become a peer support worker as another way of supporting Waypoint the way it supported him.

“My future, as much as possible, I’d like it to involve giving back,” he said. “It’s important for me to be busy, and for what I’m doing to mean something.”