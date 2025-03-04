Two People Charged After Altercation In Downtown Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals after an altercation outside a local business in Downtown Orillia.

On January 25, 2025, shortly before 1:00 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were on general patrol on Mississaga Street in the City of Orillia. A member of the Orillia OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) observed an individual suffering from injuries believed to be caused by an edged weapon. One individual was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. OPP K9 Unit and Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit assisted with the investigation. Orillia OPP determined that there was no threat to public safety, and it was believed to be an isolated incident.

As a result; Ryan Bartlett, 23-year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

· Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on March 4, 2025.

As well, Tyson Elgie, 20-year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

· Assault with a weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on March 18, 2025.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.