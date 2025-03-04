Canadian Red Cross Canvassing Is Legitimate, Huntsville OPP Says

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police want to inform residents

that during the week of March 3-9, 2025 A company called TNi will be conducting door to door canvassing on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross. This is a legitimate charity event.It has been confirmed that there will be NO requests for cash donations and the event is designed to organize monthly electronic donations ONLY.

Canvassers will have photo identification/badges that will identify them as Red Cross volunteers. The Charitable Registration number will be No. 119219814RR0001.

If you have any concerns contact TNi at 1-888-843-4441 or the Huntsville OPP.

