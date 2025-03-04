Canadian Red Cross Canvassing Is Legitimate, Huntsville OPP Says

Canvassers will have photo identification/badges that will identify them as Red Cross volunteers. The Charitable Registration number will be No. 119219814RR0001.
If you have any concerns contact TNi at 1-888-843-4441 or the Huntsville OPP.
The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.