SIU Concludes Investigation Into South River Arrest

In the morning of November 5, 2024, a 29-year-old man was at a gas station, 314 Highway 124, when an unmarked police cruiser pulled up to him. Two officers emerged from the cruiser and approached the vehicle, advising the man he was under arrest for a drug offence. The man accelerated away southbound on Highway 124. The officers returned to the cruiser and pursued the vehicle. Soon after, the man brought the vehicle to a stop and exited the vehicle. Following a struggle with officers, the man was arrested. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with three fractured left ribs and a collapsed lung. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_reports.php.