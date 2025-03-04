OMAH Is Pleased To Announce Its Newest Acquisitions: Celebrating The Work Of Dillon Bickell

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) recently hosted its annual Sir Sam’s Society membership event celebrating the museum’s commitment to collecting and showcasing significant works of art.

The Sir Sam’s Society membership, valued at $400 annually, offers members unique benefits, including a $325 charitable tax receipt and invitations to special events throughout the year. Members also have the opportunity to either borrow an original artwork for one year or allocate their donation to the Sir Sam’s Society Acquisition Fund, which supports the expansion of OMAH’s permanent collection.

As part of its ongoing commitment to collecting works connected to Orillia and its surrounding area, OMAH places a special emphasis on acquiring pieces by artists with deep ties to the community or those who have made significant contributions to the region or Canada as a whole.

At this year’s art exchange event, Sir Sam’s Society members were treated to the unveiling of OMAH’s latest acquisitions: Tattoo Style Snake and Grogu (Baby Yoda)by Dillon Bickell, who was in attendance.

Dillon Bickell: Revitalizing Quillwork in a Contemporary Context

Dillon Bickell is the quillwork artist behind Quillin’ By Dillon. A proud member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, he is primarily a self-taught Ojibwe quill worker and birch harvester.

Dillon first experimented with quillwork at a community crafting circle in October 2021. The familiarity, ease, and blood memory connection were undeniable, and his interest was immediately piqued. Knowing his late grandmother, Lila Ingersoll, had been a talented quill worker further inspired Dillon to pursue this art form.

Since then, he has honed his skills, developing his own distinct quillwork style. He values both traditional Indigenous crafting techniques and modern designs, seeking to incorporate both into his work. Each piece of Dillon’s quillwork is handmade using natural materials such as birchbark, porcupine quills, and animal hides and skins, many of which he harvests locally within the traditional territories of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

“The ‘Tattoo Style Snake’ and the ‘Grogu (Baby Yoda)’ quilled pieces are perfect examples of how such a traditional art form can be modern, playful, and relevant. Using bold colours and recognizable designs, I chose to feature familiar pop culture imagery for these fun pieces. I hope they evoke a sense of wonder, as well as renew interest in quillwork and Indigenous artwork.” – Dillon Bickell

OMAH’s Arts Programming Coordinator, Tanya Cunnington, shared her thoughts on the significance of Bickell’s work:

“What attracted me to Dillon’s work is that he is taking a very traditional art form and creating contemporary art with it. By incorporating elements of popular culture—such as Grogu from the Star Wars franchise—he bridges the past and present, honoring tradition while making it relatable today.”

Having his work acquired by OMAH is a deeply meaningful milestone for Dillon:

“As an Indigenous artist, having pieces of my quillwork added to the permanent collection at the Orillia Museum of Art & History is incredibly meaningful. I recognize how important and impactful it is to have Indigenous representation in these spaces—where, historically, Indigenous voices were never featured or celebrated. The path to meaningful Truth and Reconciliation starts with education, and it’s small steps like this that help foster deeper connection and understanding between our Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.”

To see more of Dillon’s work, follow @quillinbydillon on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

OMAH’s Commitment to Representation and Inclusivity

Through acquisitions like those of Dillon Bickell, OMAH continues its mission to celebrate local artists, honour traditional and contemporary practices, and inspire future generations.

The Sir Sam’s Society Acquisition Fund supports OMAH’s concerted effort to focus on collection-building and showcasing the collection through our exhibitions, social media, and education programs. In 2022, OMAH purchased a sketch by Elizabeth Wyn Wood in 2023, a sketch by Franklin Carmichael and in 2024, a sculpture by Lindsay Montgomery.

For more information about the Sir Sam’s Society or upcoming events, please visit www.orilliamuseum.org.