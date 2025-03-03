Two People Found Violating Release Conditions In Huntsville

On February 27, 2025, officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. conducted a traffic stop on Forbes Hill Drive with the intention of checking the sobriety of the driver. The investigation revealed a prohibited weapon and the vehicle occupants on conditions not be around each other after a drug related occurrence earlier in the day. Both occupants were arrested and charged accordingly.

Kyle Chapman, 36 years old of Armour Township Ontario is charged for:

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

· Failure to comply with undertaking

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing at this time.

Kristen Cronkright, 32 years old, of Huntsville Township Ontario is charged for:

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

· Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was released with conditions. The accused is to appear appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge ON, on March 25, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

The Huntsville OPP want to advise this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.