Severn Resident Is $75,000 Richer

Andrea Landriault of Severn is $75,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT AMETHYST SOLITAIRE.

INSTANT AMETHYST SOLITAIRE is available for $3 a play and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.87. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Beach Mini Mart on Highview Avenue in Cumberland Beach.

