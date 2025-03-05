Team Muskoka Launches Tariff Response Information Hub

Municipal, business, and non-profit leaders have united under a Team Muskoka collaborative response through the formation of a working group to support businesses and residents as the region prepares for the potential impact of U.S. tariffs.

A new Tariff Information Resource Hub launched today to provide timely updates on trade policy developments, information on local sourcing options, support for supply chain impacts, and connections to funding and business assistance programs. The hub was created by Team Muskoka, a tariff response working group that is proactively planning to ensure businesses have timely access to essential resources.

“Businesses across Muskoka are preparing for the impacts that US tariff increases will have on trade, supply chains and Muskoka’s economy, and they need access to resources to help them be resilient as they navigate these economic shifts,” said District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman. “The Muskoka Tariff Information Hub connects local businesses and residents to valuable tools and provides access to the most recent information right at their fingertips.”

The Team Muskoka tariff working group is led by the District’s new Regional Economic Development and Grants Officer, Luke Preston, with representatives from area municipalities, chambers of commerce, tourism organizations, and business support groups. Since early February, the group has been meeting to identify resources for the new hub and other collaborative initiatives to support Muskoka’s tariff response.

The “Be Vocal About Shopping Local” marketing campaign is another way Team Muskoka is gearing up to support Muskoka businesses. The campaign encourages members of the community to highlight their favourite local businesses and outdoor spots, reinforcing the importance of making choices to spend and source items within the region whenever possible. Businesses and residents can get involved in the campaigns by following their local chamber’s social media channels.

Additional support for local businesses is available from local area municipality economic development officers (EDOs) and chambers of commerce for assistance. Visit venturemuskoka.ca to connect with local EDOs and Chambers of Commerce.



Do you have a resource to suggest? Visit the Tariff Information Hub to submit suggestions. Recommendations will be reviewed, though not all may be featured.