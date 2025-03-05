Manitoulin OPP Charge Parry Sound Resident With Impaired Driving

One person is facing charges after The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop.

On March 2, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Manitoulin OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 6 near Sunshine Alley Road in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI). Police conducted a traffic stop, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, Austin TABOBONDUNG, 25-years-old from Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limited

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.