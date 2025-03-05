OPP Seize Cash, Ammunition And A Gun In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with multiple weapons charges after an early morning disturbance In the City of Orillia.

On March 5, 2025, shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to an apartment complex in the West Street North area of the City of Orillia for reports of an individual making threats and spitting on people.

Orillia OPP officers arrived and secured the area. Officers observed one individual with a firearm. Officers quickly de-escalated the situation and safely brought the individual into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Alprazolam (Xanax)

· .45 Cal Ammunition

· GLOCK Handgun

· $825 Canadian currency

· Cellular device

As a result, Darnell Chambers-Cooper, a 24-year-old male, has been charged with the following:

· Fail to comply with release order (4 counts)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

· Possession of prohibited ammunition (2 counts)

· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm (5 counts)

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of Firearm

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

· Obstruct Peace Officer

The male has been held in custody.