Bracebridge Fire Department Presents 2024 Annual Report 

Yesterday, the Bracebridge Fire Department (BFD) presented its 2024 Annual Report to General Committee, highlighting a year of growth, service, and innovation in fire safety and emergency response.

In 2024, the Department responded to 396 fire-related incidents, a 30% increase from the previous year, largely due to weather-related emergencies and increased public safety concerns. The report outlines the Department’s strategic initiatives, including enhanced firefighter training, fire prevention education, and operational improvements to better serve the community.

Key highlights from the 2024 Annual Report include:

Fire Prevention and Public Education: BFD conducted 128 fire safety inspections, a 172% increase from 2023, with a strong focus on short-term rental accommodation (STRA) inspections.

Emergency Preparedness: BFD team members and colleagues from across the corporation participated in emergency planning exercises, including a simulated cyberattack response, and worked to enhance community disaster readiness.

Training and Certification: Firefighters completed 2,666 training hours across 93 sessions, ensuring compliance with Ontario's new mandatory certification standards.

Equipment and Infrastructure Upgrades: The arrival of a new 2,500-gallon tanker truck and the advancement of plans for the new Station 2 at 1002 Uffington Road mark significant investments in the future of fire services in Bracebridge.

The Department’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarm door-to-door campaign also expanded, with firefighters visiting 274 homes, reinforcing the importance of fire safety education across all neighbourhoods.

As the BFD looks to the year ahead, the focus remains on continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration to ensure the highest standard of emergency services.

To review the 2024 Annual Report, visit bracebridge.ca/fire.

“This year, the Bracebridge Fire Department focused on expanding response capabilities, strengthening community engagement, and ensuring firefighters have the resources and training needed to excel in a variety of emergency situations. We remain committed to protecting the residents and visitors of Bracebridge with the highest level of service.”

– Michael Peake, Deputy Fire Chief, Bracebridge Fire Department