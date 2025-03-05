Suspect To Identify After Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter that occurred in Gravenhurst during the early morning hours.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call from a resident on Xavier Street in Gravenhurst during the very early morning hours on March 5, 2025, after the resident realized that an unknown suspect was around their home, carrying two axes. The suspect entered their garage and then their vehicles and stole a variety of items including a small quantity of cash.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have video surveillance to look at their footage between 1:00 – 2:00 a.m. and call police with any helpful information. If you have information on these events, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.