Walker Aggregates’ Severn Quarry Commended For Community Relations Initiatives

Walker Aggregates’ Severn Quarry has been honoured with the Community Relations Award from the Ontario Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (OSSGA) for its commitment to community engagement and responsible quarry operations. The award recognizes leadership in promoting good neighbour relations, community involvement, education, and industry awareness.

Severn Quarry is dedicated to maintaining strong Kes with the local community through transparent operations and active engagement. The site contributes to charitable causes like the United Way and Soldiers Memorial Hospital and hosts educational tours for students. A biannual newsletter and new website further ensure transparency and communication with the community.

“It is an honour to be recognized by the industry for our commitment to the communities in which we live and work. Our mission at Walker is to support communities through what we do, how we do it, and by caring about our people, our neighbours and the environment,” says Ela Walsh, Marketing Manager, Aggregates & Construction. “We are committed through a variety of touch points to stay connected with our neighbours to keep them well-informed of our operations and rehabilitation efforts. This gives us the opportunity to hear feedback firsthand, and shapes how we collectively work towards building a sustainable future, together as we proudly have for 138 years.”

Severn Quarry minimizes noise and dust through proactive mitigation measures and maintains strong relationships with local residents. Blasts are monitored, and blast depth was reduced in 2024 to lessen impact. Berms and covers minimize noise, while weekend crushing and shipping are limited. Dust is controlled by regular watering, a new water truck, and updated dust collectors. Traffic is monitored by a retired officer, with speed signs and no-truck zones in place. Neighbours are personally notified before blasts, and complaints are tracked.

“OSSGA remains committed to fostering excellence among its members by promoting efficient operations, responsible land stewardship, and strong community engagement,” says Mike McSweeney, Executive Director of OSSGA. “The 2024 Industry Recognition Award winners have exemplified these core values, and we look forward to their continued leadership in the year ahead.”