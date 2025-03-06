YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Receives Changemaker Workplace Designation, Announces Youth Changemaker Leadership Institute

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is proud to join Georgian College and other local organizations in being recognized as a leader in community changemaking.

The YMCA, alongside five other institutions, recently received a Changemaker Workplace Champion award at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce as part of the opening of a new space for community innovation and collaboration.

This recognition underscores the YMCA’s dedication to fostering social innovation by embedding it into its culture, programming, and operations, while empowering young changemakers across the region. As part of this groundbreaking initiative, the YMCA is launching the Youth Changemaker Leadership Institute, the first program of its kind in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

“This program represents a bold step toward building a region of changemakers,” said Pamela Marck, Vice President of Innovation and Strategy at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “By empowering young people with the skills, confidence, and mindset to drive positive change, we are investing in the future of our communities.”

The Youth Leadership Changemaking Program will kick off this summer, offering a dynamic one-week experience designed to inspire and equip youth aged 9-14 with the tools to create meaningful change in their communities. The program will run during the following weeks and locations:

July 14 to 18 – 499 Raglan St., Collingwood (Georgian College – John Di Poce South Georgian Bay Campus)

July 21 to 25 – 825 Memorial Ave., Orillia (Georgian College – Orillia Campus)

July 28 to August 1 – 111 Wellington St., Bracebridge (Georgian College – Muskoka Campus)

August 11 to 15 – 560 Little Lake Park Rd., Midland (Midland YMCA)

August 18 to 22 – 121 Commerce Park Dr. Unit A, Barrie (Barrie Chamber of Commerce)

With a long history of youth leadership development, the idea of changemaking and developing future changemakers is something the YMCA is embracing through a growing partnership with Georgian, Canada’s first and only Ashoka-designated changemaker college.

Through the Youth Changemaker Leadership Institute, the YMCA also receives a designation from #ChangeTheNow, a social-focused movement to build regions of changemakers by delivering hands-on community projects for youth through supporting organizations and schools. Youth are encouraged to develop critical thinking, collaboration, empathy, and leadership skills and apply them to the issues that matter to them most.

As part of #ChangeTheNow, participants will also have access to a network of changemakers through the YMCA’s partnership with Georgian College and its affiliation with the global network of Ashoka U Changemaker Campuses.

“This is an incredible new initiative developed by the YMCA and we’re excited to support scaling the youth-lead changemaking movement beyond our walls at Georgian and into the community. We’re excited to see the impact it has and to have the YMCA join us in this work,” said Nicole Norris, Director, Social Innovation, Georgian College.

Registration for the YMCA’s Youth Changemaker Leadership Institute is now open. To learn more about the program, including how to register, visit YMCAChangemakers.ca. Spaces are limited, so families are encouraged to register early.