Parry Sound Resident Charged With Mischief

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a request for assistance (Feb 14, 2021 at 12 pm) from the Parry Sound Fire Department. The Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on Salt Dock Road in Parry Sound and evacuation of the building was necessary. Police attended, assisted and initiated an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Mark Alexander, 37 years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with resist peace officer and mischief Under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on April 1, 2021.