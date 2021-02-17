Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving On Valentine’s Day

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged three drivers with Impaired Operation on Valentine’s Day in the Townships of Oro-Medonte and Ramara.

In the early hours of February 14, 2021, shortly before 6:00 a.m., officers were notified of a collision involving a single vehicle on Concession Road 7, Ramara.Â It was reported that the driver was unconscious behind the wheel.Â Upon arrival, officers found the driver conscious and responsive and were given cause to begin an impaired driving investigation while County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) attended to the driver for minor injuries.Â Officers also learned that the suspect was a prohibited driver.

22-year-old Johnathan Schell of Uxbridge Township, has been charged withÂ Operation while impaired – alcohol,Â Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) andÂ Operation while prohibited.

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 20, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the same morning, officers were notified of another single vehicle collision, this time on Ridge Road, Oro-Medonte.Â Again, it was reported that the driver was unconscious behind the wheel.Â Officers arrived and found the driver awake and uninjured and quickly formed grounds to arrest her for impaired driving.Â The driver was transported to the Orillia OPP detachment for further investigation where she was uncooperative with the qualified breath technician.

35-year-old April Mechel of Barrie, has been charged withÂ Operation while impaired – alcohol andÂ Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 20, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

A third single vehicle collision was reported to the Orillia OPP shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Line 15, Oro-Medonte involving a car in the ditch.Â When officers arrived, they spoke with the driver and determined that there had been no injuries but immediately began an impaired driving investigation.Â The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further investigation.Â While there, the driver became assaultive with police and caused damage to property.

28-year-old Hannah Lindgren of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Assault a peace officer

Resist peace officer

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 27, 2021, at the Ontario court of Justice, Orillia.