Snowbank Removal Continues In Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17th and Thursday, February 18th.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the area identified below. Snow lift operations will also include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks in the identified locations.

Blocks off Muskoka Rd. N. (MR18) James St. to Winewood Ave. (East and West Side)

Veterans Way Muskoka Rd. N. (MR18) to Bethune Dr. S (MR41)

James St. W.

Muskoka Rd. N. (MR18) to beyond 391 James St.

Winewood Ave. Muskoka Rd. N. (MR18) to Austin St.

First St. Winewood Ave. to Brock St.

John St. Winewood Ave. to Bay St.

Pine St. Both sides



It is anticipated that snow removal operations will continue into next week. Updates will be provided accordingly.

Residents are reminded that there is no parking on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.