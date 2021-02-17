Introducing New Pringles Wendy’s Baconator Flavour

Ready to feed your curiosity? Behold the one-bite Baconator®! The NEW limited-time edition Pringles* Wendy’s® Baconator Flavour Chips layer all the tastes of the famous Wendy’s Baconator into a totally munchable, mind-blowing snack. A must-try for any snack lover or burger connoisseur, the masters of flavour at Pringles have teamed up with Wendy’s to create an insanely accurate and delicious one-bite Baconator taste experience!

“Wendy’s is known for serving up great tasting, high quality food every day, all over the world. So, in true Pringles fashion, we wanted to capture the fresh beef, cheese and bacon flavours of a Wendy’s Baconator, all in one chip,” says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. “This was an extremely ambitious endeavour, especially when you consider the bar was set high after a successful U.S. launch last summer. And I’m thrilled to report, the Pringles flavour team did it again by bringing this exclusive taste experience to Canada!”

All the Flavour in Just One Bite

Wendy’s Baconator is a fan favourite, thanks to half-a-pound1 of fresh, never froze2 Canadian beef, melted cheese, six slices of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo. Replicating this classic combo, the Pringles multisensorial snacking journey starts when you peel back the foil to enjoy the aroma of fresh beef, cheese and bacon. The unbelievable Pringles taste experience begins with Applewood smoked bacon, followed by Wendy’s famous beef that builds to the combination of creamy mayonnaise mixed with ketchup. The final flavour is a balance of hamburger and savoury bacon with a toasted bun and that iconic Pringles finish. It seems almost impossible to imagine these complex flavours on a Pringles chip, but close your eyes and you’ll think you’re eating a Wendy’s Baconator.

“The Wendy’s Baconator is so iconic and unique, I originally wondered if the Pringles team had bitten off more than they could chew. But I have to say, I’m very impressed,” says Liz Geraghty, Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer, International. “I think our legion of Canadian fans and Baconator lovers will be just as amazed as I was by how well these Pringles replicate the real thing. It’s bold. And it’s delicious.”