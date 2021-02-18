West Parry Sound OPP Lay Reopening Of Ontario Act And Stay At Home Charges

On February 13, 2021 at 3:35 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Municipal Drive in McDougall Township. Police located the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, passenger, James Mustard, 43 years-of-age of Brantford, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud)

Obstruct peace officer

Possess unmarked cigarettes

Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Reopening of Ontario Act.

A second passenger, Stephanie Craig, 32 years-of-age of Sudbury, Ontario was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – stay at home order, contrary to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act OREG 11/21 7.0.11(1).

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound courts on March 18, 2021.