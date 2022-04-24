Parry Sound Resident Charged In Connection With An ATV Theft

The Perth County OPP has arrested two people after they stole an ATV and fled the scene.

On April 4, 2022, Perth County OPP received a report of a stolen ATV from a home on Perth Line 72, in the Township of Perth East.

The ATV was put in a vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle was later reported to be at a home located on Road 128 in the Township of Perth East.

Police attended the home on Road 128 and located the suspect vehicle with unattached plates, and the stolen ATV.

As a results of the ongoing investigation, two people have been arrested and charged.

Angelo Karageorgos, age 50, of Kitchener, has been charged with:

– Theft of Motor Vehicle

– Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Dylan Leslie, 29, of Parry Sound, has been charged with:

– Theft of Motor Vehicle

– Possession Property Obtained by crime Under $5,000

– Fail to comply with Probation Order

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.