McHappy Day Is Back Wednesday, May 11 With An Iconic New Peace Collective Merch Collection

Through delicious food, retro merch, and happy music, McDonald’s Canada is rallying Canadians to join in on the best day of the year – McHappy Day®! In celebration of the 28th McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11, participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada are donating a portion of the proceeds from all food and beverage items sold all day to support local Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) programs, and other local children’s charities.

Canadians can look good while doing good in the limited-edition collection of tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more, which for the first time ever, features iconic McDonaldland characters. With a portion of the proceeds of every sale from the collection going to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and families with sick children across Canada, the feel-good nostalgic collection is available for purchase starting today until May 11 while supplies last at: https://www.peace-collective.com/collections/mcdonalds.

How you can support McHappy Day on May 11th!

This year, participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada are once again raising money to support families with sick children from across Canadian communities, when it’s needed most.

Here are some of the ways to get involved:

On McHappy Day, May 11 , every food and beverage purchase, all day, supports families with sick children through RMHC, and local children’s charities.

, every food and beverage purchase, all day, supports families with sick children through RMHC, and local children’s charities. Guests can purchase their favourite menu items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app, and McDelivery® via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. McDelivery orders of $15 or more qualify for $0 delivery fee ( before taxes and fees; see the applicable app for details ).

or more qualify for delivery fee ( ). In the weeks leading up to McHappy Day, McDonald’s guests can make a $2 donation to receive a McHappy Day Heart , while supplies last, that will come with a surprise “thank you” video from a variety of Canadian celebrities, athletes, or families that have stayed at RMHC.

to receive a , while supplies last, that will come with a surprise “thank you” video from a variety of Canadian celebrities, athletes, or families that have stayed at RMHC. Can’t make it to McHappy Day? Guests can ‘Round up for RMHC’ on any order at participating restaurants to support RMHC all year long or visit rmhc.ca for more ways to support.

Daily DJ sets dropping in May will spread the good feeling across Canada

Music has long been important to RMHC to help promote wellness and happiness during difficult times, with some local houses even offering music therapy programs with certified music therapists. This McHappy Day, McDonald’s Canada is using the emotional power of music to connect Canadians and spread that joyful feeling far and wide.

To do this, McDonald’s Canada is partnering with DJs across the country to curate their very own cheerful music mixes, to be performed live every day in May leading up to McHappy Day. The entire country will be able to get into the spirit and listen to their favourite DJ mixes anytime, anywhere on McDonald’s Canada Spotify.

SOURCE McDonald’s Canada