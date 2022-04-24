Manitoulin OPP Charge Orillia Resident For Trafficking Drugs

On April 16, 2022 at 5:43 a.m. the Manitoulin OPP were conducting general law enforcement duties including traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Baldwin Township and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle did not have a driver’s license. Further investigation revealed that a passenger of the vehicle who was known to police was wanted. As a result of the investigation, police arrested three people.

Jimi Carrine, 42-years-old from Orillia was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Other Than Heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.

Jordan Laccose, 27-years-old from Massey was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Other Than Heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on June 6, 2022

Rachel Hardy, 28-years-old from Rocky Bay First Nation was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Other Than Heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on June 6, 2022