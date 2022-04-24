Ford Government Announced Investment for Two New Hospitals In Muskoka

As part of its plan to stay open, the Ontario government is investing an additional $14 million to modernize and expand Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare. This funding will support planning for the phased redevelopment of its two hospital sites, Huntsville District Memorial and South Muskoka Memorial. This will create more patient beds and expand services to serve more families in Muskoka, East Parry Sound and surrounding communities as the province continues to build a stronger, more resilient health system that is better able to respond to crisis.

“As a result of decades of inaction and underinvestment by previous governments, the people of Muskoka and the surrounding areas have had to make do with hospitals that did not have the infrastructure to provide the level of care that this growing community needs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government is fixing this problem and investing historic amounts to ensure that all Ontarians have access to the world class hospital facilities they deserve. We are getting it done for the people and families that call the Muskoka region home.”

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare currently provides care to over 141,000 residents, cottagers and visitors to the Muskoka region. As the region continues to grow, so will the demand for health care services. The two redevelopments will build the capacity to meet this demand and end hallway health care for families in Muskoka, East Parry Sound and the surrounding communities. As the projects are completed, families will be able to look forward to increased access to inpatient, emergency and acute care services.

As part of the redevelopment, more than 50 news beds are planned to be added across the two hospitals, bringing the total number of beds at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare to more than 140. Much-needed health care services are also planned to be enhanced, including chronic disease management, mental health and addictions services and emergency health care services. These new beds and enhanced services will ensure families continue to have access to high-quality care when they need it.

“Our government is proud to support redeveloping Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s two hospital sites to put an end to hallway health care in the Muskoka region and build a stronger, more resilient health care system,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This investment will ensure that residents have access to high-quality care in safe and modern spaces for generations to come.”

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has received government approval to implement this phased redevelopment, meaning this important project is part of the government’s 10-year capital plan. The province is working with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare on the early stages of the planning process, which include identifying programming, operational and space requirements and assessing how the two-site hospital project can further help address the health care needs of patients and residents in the region.