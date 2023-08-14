Parry Sound Resident Charged For Shoplifting At A Balm Beach Store

A shoplifting incident reported to the OPP Communication Centre on August 12, 2023, sparked an investigation into a series of shoplifting incidents that had been plaguing a popular Balm Beach convenience store of late.

Attending officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment arrested Edward Frank Harpula 63 years of Parry Sound in connection to the reported shoplifting incident and further investigation led officers to charging the accused in connection to a series of recent shoplifting incidents at the store.

The accused has been charged criminally with five counts of Theft Under $5000 and one count of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada and remains in custody to appear before a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Anyone who may have information of a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)