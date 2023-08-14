Death Of an Inmate From Beaver Creek Institution

On August 13, 2023, Jaime Restrepo, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution, died while in Beaver Creek custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on July 10, 2008, for first degree murder.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notifie

No other details were provided.