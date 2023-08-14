Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 141

Police respond to a single vehicle collision and charge the driver with multiple charges.

On August 13, 2023, the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a collision on Highway 141 Seguin Township. Police located the driver who fled the scene on foot. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Kevin Morgan, 36 years-of-age of Rosseau, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand (refusal to comply with breath demand)

Resist peace officer

Fail to remain

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 21, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 34th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.