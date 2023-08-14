Beaver Creek Institution Reports Second Death Of An Inmate On Monday

On August 14, 2023, Chad Wray-McCombs, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution, died while in Beaver Creek Institution custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of seven years, eight months, and two days for offences including aggravated assault, robbery, failure to comply with an order, and possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, since March 18, 2022.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

No other details were provided.