The OPP executed a drug warrant on November 11, 2021, at a home on Great North Road in Parry Sound.

Officers seized over $18,000 of suspected cocaine and over $5,700 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Laroux Aman, 32 years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.