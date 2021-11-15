Muskoka Music Festival Chosen As New Owners And Operators Of Dockside Festival

The Muskoka Music Festival and Dockside Festival of the Arts will run in tandem during the third weekend of August 2022

Today, Gravenhurst, Ontario’s Muskoka Music Festival is excited to share that they’ve been selected by the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce to be the new owners and operators of the legacy event Dockside Festival of the Arts.

Miranda Mulholland, Founder & Artistic Director of the Muskoka Music Festival, saw this as the perfect opportunity to integrate music in a significant way to the already popular artisan village and celebrate the past and future of Gravenhurst down by the wharf as well as downtown. Operating Dockside, which has been running for over 25 years, and Muskoka Music Festival as sister festivals will make the third week of August the crown jewel of summer in Muskoka.

“We are so thrilled to work hand in hand with the Gravenhurst Chamber on this exciting transition,” shares Miranda. “We are excited to take over the stewardship of the legacy of Dockside and to bring a diverse array of incredible artisans to Gravenhurst as well as continue to showcase top local and international musical talent. We look forward to working with our community partners and our regional colleagues to make these events huge successes for everyone.”

“We are delighted that Miranda Mulholland and the Muskoka Music Festival have been selected to take over the Dockside Festival of the Arts. The Chamber of Commerce wanted to be sure this legacy event would be handed off to someone who would understand how important it is to our community,” says Sandy Lockhart, Executive Director of Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “With Miranda’s deep Gravenhurst roots and her team’s experience operating a very successful event in our community, we have every confidence Dockside Festival will thrive as part of the Muskoka Music Festival family.”

Dockside will run Friday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications for musical talent, food vendors and the artisan village will open in January. Stay tuned for more details on the Muskoka Music Festival programming.