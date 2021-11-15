Burk’s Falls Man Guilty And Fined $1,000 For Unlawfully Selling A Midland Painted Turtle

David Ennis of Burk’s Falls pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for unlawfully selling a midland painted turtle, $500 for unlawfully offering to sell a snapping turtle, $500 for unlawfully possessing a gray treefrog and $250 for unlawfully possessing a northern watersnake. In addition to the fines, all of the equipment used to house the wildlife was permanently forfeited to the Crown.

Court heard that on October 7, 2019, a conservation officer received information from Canada Post regarding undeclared wildlife that were ineligible shipping items. As a result, an inspection was completed at a business facility run by David Ennis. Two snapping turtles, two northern watersnakes and one gray treefrog were located during the inspection. Through investigation, it was determined that David Ennis additionally offered to sell two midland painted turtles and two snapping turtles.

Justice of the Peace Kathleen Bryant heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Parry Sound, on September 14, 2021.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.