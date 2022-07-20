Paramedics Receive Governor General’s EMS Exemplary Service Medal

24 Paramedics from across the District of Muskoka, County of Simcoe and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation were awarded the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals, recognizing their years of exceptional service. The Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon was represented by Lt. Col Jean-Martin Brault from Canadian Forces Base Borden at a special ceremony held this afternoon.

Those honoured at this event were part of a group of Ontario-based paramedics who received this medal, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional ceremony was delayed. The special awards ceremony was held in Gravenhurst, joined by partners and fellow award recipients from the County of Simcoe and The Chippewas of Rama First Nation Paramedic Services.

The Governor General’s Medal recipients have achieved 20 years of exemplary service in emergency medical services – at least 10 of those years performing duties with potential risk. The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal, created on July 7, 1994, recognizes professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency. For more details, visit www.gg.ca.

“I am proud that the District of Muskoka is served by such amazing Paramedics, and I am very pleased to be part of this special recognition ceremony. Our community is well served by such outstanding paramedics.” ~ District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck