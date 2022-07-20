Improvements Underway To Ravenscliffe Road In Huntsville

Starting Wednesday, July 20, motorists are asked to plan for traffic delays on Muskoka Road 2 (Ravenscliffe Road) from highway 11 in Huntsville while micro-surfacing treatment is applied to the road. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane for approximately 1.7 kilometres and will be led by a pilot vehicle through the construction zone. Crews are planning to be onsite from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. until the work is completed.

What is micro-surfacing? Micro-surfacing is the application to the top surface of asphalt. It creates a protective layer that preserves the underlying pavement, reducing moisture infiltration. It is a cost-effective treatment that will prolong the life of Muskoka Road 2 and helps avoid costly disruptive reconstruction and emergency road repairs.