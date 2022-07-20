Improvements Underway To Ravenscliffe Road In Huntsville

Starting Wednesday, July 20, motorists are asked to plan for traffic delays on Muskoka Road 2 (Ravenscliffe Road) from highway 11 in Huntsville while micro-surfacing treatment is applied to the road. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane for approximately 1.7 kilometres and will be led by a pilot vehicle through the construction zone. Crews are planning to be onsite from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. until the work is completed.
What is micro-surfacing?
Micro-surfacing is the application to the top surface of asphalt. It creates a protective layer that preserves the underlying pavement, reducing moisture infiltration. It is a cost-effective treatment that will prolong the life of Muskoka Road 2 and helps avoid costly disruptive reconstruction and emergency road repairs.
Work is planned on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and Thursday, July 21, 2022. If it rains, the work will be rescheduled when conditions are clear. Please follow signage and direction by onsite crews when work is taking place. Updates will be posted if the weather does not cooperate.