Bracebridge Fire Receives Donation From TC Energy To Support TULMAR Shelter System

Bracebridge Fire unveiled a new inflatable firefighter shelter which was funded through TC Energy’s community giving program.

The new TULMAR shelter system inflates with two self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders in under five minutes and will provide protection from weather for both firefighters and equipment. This 12 by 15-foot structure will be used on scene at longer duration incidents to provide relief to firefighters in all elements; providing shade and cooling with the help of a misting fan in the warmer weather, and a place to warm up in the winter.

Building strong communities through giving back is an integral part of TC Energy’s values. Build Strong, TC Energy’s community giving program, invests in causes and organizations that are vital to its communities, important to its business and meaningful to its people. Whether TC Energy is partnering with local organizations, awarding scholarships, or sponsoring local events that bring community members together, its goal is to help build strong, vibrant communities across North America. Build Strong invests in non-profits, registered charities, associations, municipalities, social enterprises, and Indigenous groups and foundations. In 2021, TC Energy invested more than $21.6 million in over 2,080 different initiatives and scholarship recipients across more than 1,000 North American communities.

“The Bracebridge Fire team is committed to community safety. Having this inflatable firefighter shelter available for use at our more demanding situations will provide our team with relief, giving us the ability to be more active and responsive on scene. Thank you to TC Energy for recognizing the importance of this shelter for our community.”

– Murray Medley, Fire Chief, Town of Bracebridge