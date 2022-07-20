Armour Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On Monday July 18, 2022 just after 9 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver. Shortly after police located the driver and vehicle on Oke Drive in Armour Township.

The Police investigation revealed that Hugh Mitchell, 33 years-of-age, of Armour Township registered a fail on the Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was subsequently arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 11, 2022 in Sundridge, Ontario.