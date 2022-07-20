Tornado Watch Issued For Muskoka And Several Areas

Tornado watch issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds and large hail are also possible.

Hazards:

A few tornadoes, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.

Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Nickel to toonie size hail.

Timing:

This afternoon and evening.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms that develop over eastern Michigan are expected to affect the area beginning this afternoon. A few tornadoes are possible, some of which may be strong. The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.