Over $6000 In Monetary And Food Donations Raised For The Wilberforce Foodbank

Haliburton Highlands OPP held a successful Fill-a-Cruiser event in support of local food banks in Wilberforce.

On Saturday December 18th, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment and the Auxiliary Unit held the annual Fill-a-Cruiser event, located at the Foodland in Wilberforce.

Members wish to thank the community for their amazing generosity that helped raise $6802 in monetary and food donations.

The donations were delivered to the Wilberforce Foodbank to help support families and individuals, during this holiday season.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their on-going support for this event, as well as the grocery store owners, managers and staff.