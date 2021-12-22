Midland Teen Facing Weapons Charges After Confrontation

A Midland teen is facing charges after pointing a weapon at a store employee following a confrontation in the early morning hours. On December 20, 2021 just after 3:00a.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call at retail business on Midland Avenue in the Town of Midland.

Investigation revealed that the teen customer became upset with an employee after being reminded to wear a mask inside the building and he uttered threats to the employee. Upon leaving the business the teen displayed what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of the employee.

Further investigation revealed the identity and location of the suspect who was arrested just before 8:00a.m. on the same date. The weapon was also located and seized as evidence.

As a result of this incident, the youth was charged the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats

Assault

The accused was held in custody for a video bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 21, 2021.