Driver Charged With Stunt Driving On Hwy. 69

On December 17, 2021 just after 1 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Officers observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit and driving dangerously. Police initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of further investigation, Trista-Ann Konner, 28 years-of-age of Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Race motor vehicle – excessive speed

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 3, 2022. The accused was issued a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 14-days.