Certain Fresh Express Salad Products Recalled Due To Listeria

Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling certain Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown below.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Organic Sweet Dijon Onion 215 g 0 71279 30950 7 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Organic Classic Caesar 278 g 0 71279 78713 8 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden Salad 340 g 0 71279 10412 6 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 298 g 0 71279 30214 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Salad 278 g 0 71279 30215 7 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express 3 Color Deli Coleslaw – Garden 397 g 0 71279 12302 8 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 283 g 0 71279 30109 9 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden Salad 680 g 0 71279 10413 3 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Spinach 454 g 0 71279 13208 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 272 g 0 71279 30212 6 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 320 g 0 71279 30933 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 326 g 0 71279 30930 9 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 349 g 0 71279 30929 3 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Sweet Butter Salad 170 g 0 71279 22104 5 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 227 g 0 71279 10708 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Classic Caesar 266 g 0 71279 30211 9 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s Salad 312 g 0 71279 28106 3 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Green & Crisp Salad 312 g 0 71279 10813 1 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Spinach 227 g 0 71279 13207 5 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 255 g 0 71279 26115 7 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express American Salad 312 g 0 71279 24103 6 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 275 g 0 71279 30926 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 142 g 0 71279 27123 1 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350”

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

