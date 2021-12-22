Local Snow Squalls With Snow Fall Amounts Up To 5 cm This Morning

Weather advisory continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Local snow squalls with snowfall accumulations of up to 5 cm this morning.

When:

Early this morning.

Impacts:

Heavy snow at times which could significantly reduce visibility.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather advisory issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

What:

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible, along with occasional blowing snow.

When: late this morning into early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Flurries and brief snow squalls may develop due to a strong and gusty northwest flow off of Georgian Bay late this morning and early this afternoon. Snow squalls are expect to redevelop overnight.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Avoid travel if possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.