Board Updated On Covid-19 Planning Heading Into Break

Trustees of Near North District School Board (NNDSB) attended a special meeting this afternoon, at which they were updated on COVID-19 planning measures as students and many staff head into the winter break.

Among the items discussed was the board’s response to a request from union partners last week for staff to be provided with rapid antigen tests for use over the break.

“These important measures requested by our union partners are appreciated and will complete our all-inclusive efforts to ensure the health and safety of both students and staff,” indicated Board Chair Jay Aspin.

Director of Education Craig Myles said the senior team saw merit in the request and investigated.

In light of the distribution and timeframe obstacles, yet aware of the priority of the safety and well-being of staff and students, NNDSB will reimburse volunteers for one single rapid antigen test performed at participating pharmacies. Employees returning to work on Jan. 5, 2022, who choose to voluntarily access the testing service described must have their test done in the 48-hour window prior to returning to work. Twelve-month employees who work over the winter break will also be reimbursed for a single rapid antigen test performed at some point during the two-week break.

Also discussed was the potential for a transition to remote learning following the winter break. Director Myles shared with Trustees while there has not been any indication from either the Ministry of Education or public health officials that schools will close, NNDSB has prepared families and staff to facilitate a smooth transition.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure our families are prepared, communication was sent out late last week to confirm that learning materials would be sent home with students,” said Director Myles.