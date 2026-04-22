OSPCA To Host Vaccine And Wellness Clinic In Muskoka To Support Pet Families

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre is hosting a wellness clinic for dogs this weekend to make basic veterinary care more accessible to pet families in need.

Taking place on Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bracebridge Rotary Centre for Youth, the wellness clinic for dogs will provide core vaccinations, including rabies vaccinations, as well as nail trims.

The clinic will operate on a walk-in basis, with no registration required. It is open to individuals receiving government assistance, including Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program, Canada Pension Plan, CPP Disability, and those who hold an Indigenous status card.

“We understand that accessing veterinary care isn’t always easy for every pet family,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “By offering vaccinations and basic wellness care to the community, we’re helping remove barriers so pets can stay healthy and remain with the families who love them.”

The wellness clinic is made possible through the generous support of RBC Bracebridge and the Peter de Graaf Real Estate Team, with medical supplies provided by Shoppers Drug Mart Bracebridge and flea medication donated by Centennial Animal Hospital. PetSmart Huntsville, Fur Life Pet Specialty, and North Hound Life will also be providing pet care items to support the dogs and their families. Special thanks to Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer Bracebridge for their donation of food and drinks to keep the clinic team fueled.

The wellness clinic is part of the Ontario SPCA’s efforts to increase access to veterinary care and help keep animals with the families who love them. The Ontario SPCA also operates five high-volume spay/neuter clinics, with locations in Barrie, Sudbury, York Region, Durham and Thunder Bay.

As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of its supporters to make these community support services possible. To learn more, or to donate, visit ontariospca.ca/communitysupport