Burk’s Falls Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop

A 27-year-old Burk’s Falls resident is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in the Municipality of Callander.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an officer from the North Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling southbound on Callander Bay Drive in Callander after observing the vehicle failing to maintain lane position and driving on the shoulder.

During the interaction, the officer observed signs consistent with impairment by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Devon Shuker, 27 years of age, of Burk’s Falls, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Fail to surrender licence

· Fail to surrender insurance card

· Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on May 19, 2026. The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.