One Youth Charged After Gravenhurst High School Went Into Lockdown

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one youth in relation to an incident in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 11:50 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a high school in Gravenhurst about an incident that had escalated near the school involving two students. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed into a lockdown, which was lifted a short time later.

There were no injuries and the incident did not unfold on school property. Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old Gravenhurst youth, whose identity is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.