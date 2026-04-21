Hawkins-Gignac Foundation Donates 90 Carbon Monoxide Alarms To Gravenhurst Fire Department

Monday the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education presented the Gravenhurst Fire Department with a donation of 90 carbon monoxide alarms.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department applied to the foundation for the alarms.

“We are extremely grateful to the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for this generous gift,” Fire Chief Jared Cayley said. “We will be handing out these alarms when we visit buildings and find they are without one.”

The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation was established in 2010 following the 2008 death of Laurie and Richard Hawkins and their children Cassie and Jordan. The family lived in Woodstock.

They died from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, caused by a blocked vent from the gas fireplace in their home, which did not have a CO alarm.

John Gignac, Laurie’s uncle, serves as the foundation’s spokesperson. The foundation has two purposes: educating people on the dangers of carbon monoxide gas and raising funds to purchase carbon monoxide alarms for distribution.

What is carbon monoxide?

Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer because it is odourless, colourless, and tasteless, making it undetectable without a CO alarm.

New carbon monoxide rules

Starting this year, the Ontario Fire Code requires carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every storey of a home that has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace, or attached garage. Rules also require detectors outside sleeping areas.

When your alarm sounds

If you have a CO alarm and it sounds, exit your home immediately and call 9-1-1.