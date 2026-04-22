Wrong Way Driver In Gravenhurst Faces Several Charges

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with multiple offences after reports of a wrong way driver on Highway 11.

On Tuesday April 22, 2026 at 4:10 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with a member of the Central Region OPP SAVE team, responded to multiple reports of an aggressive driver travelling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 11, just south of Gravenhurst. Drivers reported having to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision.

Police located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 20-year-old Wabin Edwards of Fort Albany, ON with the following:

· Operation while impaired

· Over 80

· Dangerous operation

· Failure to stop after accident

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Drive wrong way-divided highway

· Young driver- B.A.C. above zero

· Class G1 licence holder-unaccompanied by qualified driver.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 22, 2026 for a bail hearing.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.