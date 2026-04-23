In Some Locations, Water Levels Are Comparable To Those In 2019, MNR Says

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,

April 29, 2026.

This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound

District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of

Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,

Black, French, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River

watersheds.

MNR advises municipalities and residents to take immediate action to safeguard homes

and property. Flooding could occur quickly and with little or no warning.

Several areas are experiencing elevated water levels and flows. In some locations, levels

are comparable to those observed in 2019 and may result in localized infrastructure

impacts and flooding.

Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to start to stabilize in

some areas over the next week, with decreases possible in some locations.

Municipalities hold primary responsibility for emergency response to flood events, including

protecting residents and property, undertaking first response actions, and coordinating

recovery.

Go to https://www.ontario.ca/page/floods and your local municipality for more information.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity

to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as

runoff enters local watercourses.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Most lakes within the area are ice-free or have limited ice cover remaining.

Increased water levels and temperatures may erode the ice and create floating ice hazards

that could damage waterfront infrastructure.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as

many are seasonally inundated with water and prone to washouts. These roads may be

impassable due to current water levels.

Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around

all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions,

regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and

streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Generally dry and warm conditions are expected over the next seven days, which may limit

additional runoff.

The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 12°C to 17°C and overnight lows

between 1°C and 7°C with up to 10 mm of rainfall.

River levels and flows within the district remain elevated and are expected to persist across

most locations.

Lake water levels in several areas are near or have exceeded the upper limits of the

Normal Operating Zone (NOZ) and are now in the High-Water Zone.

Remaining snowpack is limited and is expected to have minimal impact on runoff.